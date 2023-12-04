Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,625 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $152.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
