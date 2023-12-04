Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $12.21 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 3.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $7.72 on Monday, reaching $346.20. 76,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.71 and a 200-day moving average of $376.02. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,259. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

