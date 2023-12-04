Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,215. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

