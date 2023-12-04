Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,633 shares during the period. Goosehead Insurance makes up approximately 2.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,705 shares of company stock worth $11,293,852. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 2.7 %

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.28. 51,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

