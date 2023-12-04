Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases 2,951 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $106.60. 1,406,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,168. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

