Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 983 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,972,000 after buying an additional 3,357,251 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 286.9% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,388,000 after buying an additional 1,109,572 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,458,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,400,000 after buying an additional 1,036,324 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after buying an additional 968,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,240,000 after buying an additional 478,859 shares during the last quarter.

BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.45. 2,280,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,255. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

