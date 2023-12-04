Jacqueline F. Moloney Sells 250 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $20,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.40. 117,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $114.15.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 22.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 85,080 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.