Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

