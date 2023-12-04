James B. Evans Sells 630 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $23,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,209.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.2 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.44. 1,052,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,371. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

