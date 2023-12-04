James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JHX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

