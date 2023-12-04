Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.5% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

