Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.55. 111,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 138.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,599,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

