Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Future (LON:FUTR) to Underperform

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 730 ($9.22) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Future from GBX 757 ($9.56) to GBX 827 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.05) to GBX 1,080 ($13.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Future to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 827 ($10.45) to GBX 758 ($9.57) in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,100.86 ($13.90).

Future stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 831.50 ($10.50). 1,396,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 883.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 800.34. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 632 ($7.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,754 ($22.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £973.27 million, a PE ratio of 866.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

