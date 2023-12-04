Jefferies Financial Group Increases Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $20.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNK. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.08. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.17 million, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

