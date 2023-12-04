Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,705.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $48,240.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $44,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $42,530.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 596,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 3.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

