Jet Capital Investors L P Acquires Shares of 715,000 Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,496,000. Abcam makes up approximately 3.4% of Jet Capital Investors L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 198.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 618.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 72.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ABCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.98. 1,443,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,222. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABCM shares. William Blair cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SVB Securities cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

