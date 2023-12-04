Jet Capital Investors L P Invests $4.31 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Biohaven comprises 0.8% of Jet Capital Investors L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jet Capital Investors L P owned about 0.26% of Biohaven as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Trading Down 1.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,197. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.03.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

