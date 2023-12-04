Jet Capital Investors L P Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 2.2% of Jet Capital Investors L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

