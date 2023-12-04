Ji-Yeun Lee Sells 10,000 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PJT Partners Trading Up 8.1 %

NYSE:PJT traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,041. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $97.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.