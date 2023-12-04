JMP Securities Boosts Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $87.00

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.29.

KKR opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. Equities analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

