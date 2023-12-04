John A. Crum Purchases 50,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) Director John A. Crum bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,006.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ring Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. 1,980,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $306.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.20 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ring Energy



Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

