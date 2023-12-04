John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $58,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $94.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.19. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.11 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

