Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $77,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.74. 2,203,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $384.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
