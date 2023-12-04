Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.87. 2,885,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,491,077. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77. The company has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

