Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 63,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,467. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

