Joseph A. Levato Sells 20,000 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,066. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,319,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Wendy’s by 778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wendy’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,382,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 344,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

