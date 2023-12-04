JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 173

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 169 ($2.13) to GBX 173 ($2.19) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

Ninety One Group Price Performance

LON N91 traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 175.20 ($2.21). 509,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.52. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 151.90 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.71). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £379,500 ($479,348.24). In other Ninety One Group news, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £379,500 ($479,348.24). Also, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 11,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £19,024.64 ($24,030.11). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 291,392 shares of company stock valued at $48,252,464. Insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.