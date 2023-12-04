Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $16.15

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $15.68. Kanzhun shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 681,684 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Kanzhun
Kanzhun Stock Performance
Kanzhun Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $38,025,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
