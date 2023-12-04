Katrina Hart Acquires 3,755 Shares of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Stock

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) insider Katrina Hart bought 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.75 ($12,568.84).

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 261.50 ($3.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of £204.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,634.39 and a beta of 1.30. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 229 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 303.18 ($3.83). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.04.

Get JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies alerts:

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.