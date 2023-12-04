Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $141.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

