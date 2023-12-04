Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $52.19 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

