Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $90.00

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,464. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

