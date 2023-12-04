Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) is Ariel Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,877,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310,079 shares during the quarter. Kennametal makes up 2.7% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Kennametal worth $280,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 172,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,888. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other Kennametal news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

