Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $32.17 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

