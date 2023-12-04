KeyCorp Reiterates Sector Weight Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.63 on Thursday. Okta has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

