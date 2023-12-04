Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $137.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

