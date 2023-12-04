Kim LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Kim LLC cut its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,708 shares during the period. Kim LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.13.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $46,647.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,749.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,535 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $46,647.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,749.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $27,566.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,011,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,034.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,264 shares of company stock worth $353,033. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

