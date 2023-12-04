Kim LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Kim LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Kim LLC owned 0.98% of Inception Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 257.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGTA stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

