Kim LLC Purchases New Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Kim LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Kim LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 534,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 266,422 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 503,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THCP opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

