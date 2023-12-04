Kim LLC Sells 22,925 Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW)

Kim LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC’s holdings in Lavoro were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $239,000.

Lavoro Stock Performance

Shares of Lavoro stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Lavoro Limited has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural input retailer in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. It offers farmers a portfolio of agriculture input products, including seed, fertilizer, crop protection, emerging biologics, and other specialty products. It helps farmers to plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage farming operations to optimize outcomes.

See Also

