Kim LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Kim LLC decreased its position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned 0.36% of Chain Bridge I worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRG. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Chain Bridge I by 469.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,568 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Chain Bridge I by 266.1% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 770,254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth about $6,002,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chain Bridge I by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 590,400 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Chain Bridge I by 3,269.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 528,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

CBRG opened at $10.82 on Monday. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

