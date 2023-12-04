Kim LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Kim LLC owned 0.84% of Blue World Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,481,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue World Acquisition by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 292,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 92,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,132,000. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder World Holdings Ltd Blue sold 400,000 shares of Blue World Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200,000.00, for a total value of $480,000,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,880,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,000,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue World Acquisition Trading Down 1.3 %

About Blue World Acquisition

BWAQ stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

