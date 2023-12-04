Kim LLC Takes Position in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of biote by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 157,117 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of biote by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,008,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of biote by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,030,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
biote Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of biote stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. biote Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of biote in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on biote from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on biote
biote Profile
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than biote
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.