Kim LLC Takes Position in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of biote by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 157,117 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of biote by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,008,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of biote by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,030,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

biote Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of biote stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. biote Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, research analysts predict that biote Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of biote in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on biote from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

biote Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

