Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. 11,642,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,024,367. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

