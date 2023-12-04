Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.17

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 158586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNTK

Kinetik Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 370.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.