Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.19. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 85,616 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

