Kirkland’s’ (KIRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KIRK

Kirkland’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 310,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.87.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.