Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,668,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 411,484 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 4.02% of Knowles worth $66,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 57.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Knowles by 160.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

