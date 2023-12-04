Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. traded as high as $76.13 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 4967148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.87.

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Research analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

