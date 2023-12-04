Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO M Leroy Ball Sells 13,102 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $584,349.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $45.75. 165,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $952.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.89. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter worth $331,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 120.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 160.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

